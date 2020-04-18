Sciencast Management LP Invests $677,000 in Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION)

Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 26,750 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $677,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in Zions Bancorporation NA by 454.9% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 566 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation NA during the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Zions Bancorporation NA by 454.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Zions Bancorporation NA by 3,126.5% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,388 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 4,252 shares during the period. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation NA during the fourth quarter valued at $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.60% of the company’s stock.

In other Zions Bancorporation NA news, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total transaction of $361,280.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,317,679.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Alan M. Forney sold 3,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total transaction of $140,757.63. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,379 shares in the company, valued at $482,312.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,660 shares of company stock worth $715,990 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZION traded up $2.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.08. The stock had a trading volume of 3,708,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,225,635. Zions Bancorporation NA has a 1 year low of $23.58 and a 1 year high of $52.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.10 and its 200-day moving average is $43.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.71.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $711.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $702.03 million. Zions Bancorporation NA had a net margin of 25.15% and a return on equity of 12.19%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation NA will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ZION shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $57.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.56.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

