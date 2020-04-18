Sciencast Management LP Purchases New Stake in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF)

Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 25,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,061,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of COF. Triangle Securities Wealth Management grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 6,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 23,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on COF. Nomura upgraded Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Capital One Financial from $110.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Capital One Financial from $93.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.38.

In other news, insider Kleber Santos sold 2,263 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.08, for a total transaction of $97,490.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $960,856.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 13,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.01, for a total value of $1,490,114.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,395,807.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:COF traded up $4.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.63. 5,264,174 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,486,919. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Capital One Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $38.00 and a 12 month high of $107.59.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.14. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 16.40%. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Corp. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Capital?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.