Sciencast Management LP Reduces Holdings in D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI)

Sciencast Management LP lowered its stake in shares of D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,035 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 859 shares during the quarter. D. R. Horton comprises 0.5% of Sciencast Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in D. R. Horton were worth $1,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of D. R. Horton during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D. R. Horton during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of D. R. Horton in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of D. R. Horton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in D. R. Horton by 1,641.8% during the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 958 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. 85.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get D. R. Horton alerts:

DHI traded up $1.18 on Friday, hitting $39.88. 3,939,727 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,187,580. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.65. The company has a current ratio of 7.13, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. D. R. Horton Inc has a one year low of $25.51 and a one year high of $62.54. The firm has a market cap of $14.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.31.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The construction company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. D. R. Horton had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that D. R. Horton Inc will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other D. R. Horton news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.83, for a total transaction of $247,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,474.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.57, for a total value of $51,295.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,616.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,110 shares of company stock valued at $788,887 over the last ninety days. 6.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (up from $65.00) on shares of D. R. Horton in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of D. R. Horton in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Wedbush upgraded shares of D. R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $56.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of D. R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of D. R. Horton in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.72.

About D. R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

Read More: Earnings Per Share



Receive News & Ratings for D. R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D. R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.