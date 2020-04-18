Sciencast Management LP Sells 11,634 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Sciencast Management LP lessened its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 80.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,900 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 11,634 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in Intuit were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Intuit in the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,304,000. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. raised its stake in Intuit by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 3,170 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Intuit by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 21,240 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,563,000 after purchasing an additional 4,370 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Intuit in the fourth quarter worth $4,066,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Intuit by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 43,096 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. 87.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INTU has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $268.00 to $249.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $320.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $303.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.61.

NASDAQ INTU traded up $7.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $265.36. 1,422,104 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,878,965. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $187.68 and a 52-week high of $306.89. The company has a market capitalization of $67.06 billion, a PE ratio of 42.94, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $246.18 and its 200-day moving average is $264.53.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The software maker reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 22.89% and a return on equity of 41.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.99%.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

