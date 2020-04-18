Sciencast Management LP Sells 209 Shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL)

Sciencast Management LP decreased its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 209 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies in the first quarter worth about $27,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 1,215.8% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 361.1% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Price Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 54.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EL has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $201.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $238.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.09.

In related news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 8,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.06, for a total transaction of $1,843,696.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,670 shares in the company, valued at $5,392,240.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EL traded up $12.39 on Friday, reaching $174.26. 4,430,929 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,287,960. The firm has a market cap of $58.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $167.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $191.85. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $137.01 and a fifty-two week high of $220.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 48.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

