Sciencast Management LP Takes Position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 27,142 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $697,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ACGL. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 23.9% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 81,650 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,324,000 after buying an additional 15,740 shares during the last quarter. Nepsis Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 199.4% in the first quarter. Nepsis Inc. now owns 206,629 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,853,000 after buying an additional 137,621 shares during the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 6.2% in the first quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the first quarter worth $413,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 12.5% in the first quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 4,902 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

ACGL traded up $0.66 on Friday, reaching $27.15. 2,150,122 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,975,917. The stock has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a PE ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.01. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $22.54 and a twelve month high of $48.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 10.92%. As a group, research analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on ACGL shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $47.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $52.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $53.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Arch Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Arch Capital Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.40.

In other Arch Capital Group news, SVP W Preston Hutchings sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.96, for a total value of $1,838,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,101,245.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Francois Morin sold 6,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.16, for a total transaction of $336,638.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,150 shares in the company, valued at $1,548,344. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,990 shares of company stock worth $4,059,038 over the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arch Capital Group Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Recommended Story: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.