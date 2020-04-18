Sciencast Management LP Takes Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Posted by on Apr 18th, 2020

Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,065 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in FedEx by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 45,987 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $6,953,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Watchman Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,310,000. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in FedEx by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in FedEx by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6,479 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. 72.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Alan B. Graf, Jr. sold 18,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.49, for a total transaction of $2,080,416.21. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 201,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,214,014.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John A. Edwardson purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $111.06 per share, for a total transaction of $555,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,214,203.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on FDX shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on FedEx from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Bank of America upgraded FedEx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $150.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of FedEx from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. FedEx has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.35.

FDX traded up $5.77 on Friday, reaching $124.85. The stock had a trading volume of 2,460,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,102,567. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $119.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.76. The company has a market cap of $31.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.47. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $88.69 and a 12-month high of $199.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41. The firm had revenue of $17.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.89 billion. FedEx had a positive return on equity of 17.05% and a negative net margin of 0.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.03 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.75%.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for FedEx (NYSE:FDX)

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit