Sciencast Management LP Takes Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,065 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in FedEx by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 45,987 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $6,953,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Watchman Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,310,000. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in FedEx by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in FedEx by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6,479 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. 72.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Alan B. Graf, Jr. sold 18,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.49, for a total transaction of $2,080,416.21. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 201,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,214,014.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John A. Edwardson purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $111.06 per share, for a total transaction of $555,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,214,203.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on FDX shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on FedEx from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Bank of America upgraded FedEx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $150.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of FedEx from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. FedEx has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.35.

FDX traded up $5.77 on Friday, reaching $124.85. The stock had a trading volume of 2,460,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,102,567. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $119.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.76. The company has a market cap of $31.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.47. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $88.69 and a 12-month high of $199.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41. The firm had revenue of $17.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.89 billion. FedEx had a positive return on equity of 17.05% and a negative net margin of 0.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.03 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.75%.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

