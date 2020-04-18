Sciencast Management LP Takes Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.04% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

Shares of GIS stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.67. The company had a trading volume of 4,948,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,583,649. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.59 and a 12 month high of $60.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.14. The company has a market cap of $36.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.51.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 12.68%. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.87%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GIS. ValuEngine raised General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on General Mills from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. UBS Group raised their target price on General Mills from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on General Mills from $57.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. General Mills presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.79.

In related news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 13,729 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total transaction of $744,111.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,804,795.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 46,371 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total value of $2,779,941.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 177,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,627,696.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 115,969 shares of company stock valued at $6,756,318 over the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.