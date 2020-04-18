Sciencast Management LP Trims Stock Holdings in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM)

Sciencast Management LP lessened its stake in shares of Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 16.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 525 shares during the quarter. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in Humana were worth $790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in Humana by 4.3% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 759 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Humana by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,338 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Humana by 66.1% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 93 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM lifted its position in Humana by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 933 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Humana by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 953 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUM traded down $3.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $373.59. 1,406,856 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,916,400. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $312.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $328.02. Humana Inc has a 12-month low of $208.25 and a 12-month high of $384.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $49.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.79.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.08. Humana had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The business had revenue of $16.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Humana Inc will post 18.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This is a boost from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.99%.

In other news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.19, for a total transaction of $1,485,902.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $396.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Humana from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Humana from $378.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Humana from $437.00 to $448.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Humana currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $379.94.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

