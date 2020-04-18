Scotiabank Lowers IPL Plastics (TSE:IPLP) Price Target to C$6.75

IPL Plastics (TSE:IPLP) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$8.00 to C$6.75 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 36.64% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of IPL Plastics from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$12.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of IPL Plastics from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on shares of IPL Plastics from C$8.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st.

Shares of IPL Plastics stock opened at C$4.94 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $214.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.82. IPL Plastics has a 12-month low of C$2.83 and a 12-month high of C$10.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.47.

About IPL Plastics

IPL Plastics Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various packaging solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Large Format Packaging and Environmental Solutions (LF&E), Consumer Packaging Solutions (CPS), and Returnable Packaging Solutions (RPS).

