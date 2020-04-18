Scotiabank Reiterates Outperform Rating for Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK)

Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Scotiabank in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Osisko Mining from C$5.50 to C$4.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$6.40.

Get Osisko Mining alerts:

Shares of Osisko Mining stock opened at C$3.12 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $939.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.87. The company has a quick ratio of 7.68, a current ratio of 7.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Osisko Mining has a 12-month low of C$1.67 and a 12-month high of C$4.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.19.

Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The mining company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02) by C$0.01. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Osisko Mining will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Sean Roosen sold 74,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.10, for a total value of C$305,867.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 891,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,657,418.43. Also, Director John Feliks Burzynski sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.04, for a total transaction of C$152,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,222,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,717,628.20. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 43,700 shares of company stock valued at $126,043 and sold 454,589 shares valued at $1,576,827.

About Osisko Mining

Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metals resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver. Its flagship project is the Windfall Lake property that consists of 285 mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,400 hectares located between Val-d'Or and Chibougamau, Québec.

Read More: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.