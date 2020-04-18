SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,013 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for 1.4% of SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2,042.9% during the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 85.9% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 202,813 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 29,578 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot stock traded up $9.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $209.42. The stock had a trading volume of 6,647,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,712,224. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.98. Home Depot Inc has a 12-month low of $140.63 and a 12-month high of $247.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $197.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $221.05.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.20% and a negative return on equity of 599.49%. The firm had revenue of $25.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 58.54%.

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total transaction of $2,307,780.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,903,748.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HD shares. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $232.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $230.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.24.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

