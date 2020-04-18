SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Has $3.80 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,266 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.7% of SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,325,502,000. Generation Investment Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 24.5% during the third quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 1,142,934 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,393,237,000 after buying an additional 224,907 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,515,209 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,362,886,000 after purchasing an additional 211,618 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 861,941 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,152,433,000 after purchasing an additional 179,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GOOG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $1,340.00 target price (down from $1,535.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,580.00 price objective (up from $1,475.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,566.57.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 830,211 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.53, for a total value of $54,403,726.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 61 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,098.26, for a total transaction of $66,993.86. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $426,124.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,832,921 shares of company stock worth $120,023,345 in the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of GOOG traded up $19.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,283.25. 1,943,433 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,557,059. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,202.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,315.23. The company has a market capitalization of $868.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $1,013.54 and a 12 month high of $1,532.11.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The firm had revenue of $46.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $10.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 48.21 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Featured Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.