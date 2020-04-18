SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 2,000 Shares of KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP) by 100.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in KNOT Offshore Partners were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in KNOT Offshore Partners by 1,513.1% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 26,857,329 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $568,569,000 after purchasing an additional 25,192,354 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in KNOT Offshore Partners by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,475,263 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $49,033,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,014,861 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $20,104,000 after buying an additional 318,950 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 67,319 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after buying an additional 1,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 59,151 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after buying an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter. 37.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of KNOT Offshore Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. KNOT Offshore Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.50.

NYSE:KNOP traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 206,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,163. The firm has a market capitalization of $431.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.60. KNOT Offshore Partners LP has a 1 year low of $8.67 and a 1 year high of $20.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.51.

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The shipping company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $70.08 million for the quarter. KNOT Offshore Partners had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 9.43%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th.

About KNOT Offshore Partners

KNOT Offshore Partners LP owns and operates shuttle tankers under long-term charters in the North Sea and Brazil. The company provides loading, transportation, and storage of crude oil under time charters and bareboat charters. As of April 10, 2019, it had a fleet of 16 shuttle tankers. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom.

