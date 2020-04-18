SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Sells 795 Shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 795 shares during the quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 11,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 14,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 40,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 7,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 51,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. 71.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Cfra lowered their target price on shares of Bank of America from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a $20.00 target price on shares of Bank of America and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.68.

Shares of Bank of America stock traded up $1.86 on Friday, reaching $23.28. 92,710,553 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,640,032. Bank of America Corp has a 52 week low of $17.95 and a 52 week high of $35.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.33 and a 200 day moving average of $30.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.20). Bank of America had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The company had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corp will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.49%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

