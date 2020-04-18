Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Price Target Cut to $38.00

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $41.00 to $38.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 28.81% from the stock’s previous close.

SEE has been the subject of several other reports. Cfra upgraded Sealed Air from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sealed Air from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.25.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

Shares of SEE traded up $1.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.50. The company had a trading volume of 915,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,860,342. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.08. Sealed Air has a 52-week low of $17.06 and a 52-week high of $46.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.68.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. Sealed Air had a negative return on equity of 155.41% and a net margin of 5.49%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Sealed Air will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sealed Air news, CEO Edward L. Doheny II purchased 10,000 shares of Sealed Air stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.05 per share, with a total value of $230,500.00. Also, CEO Edward L. Doheny II acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.89 per share, for a total transaction of $246,675.00. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 49,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,472,070. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Sealed Air in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,946,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Sealed Air by 145.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 693,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,619,000 after buying an additional 411,036 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sealed Air by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,852,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,747,000 after buying an additional 363,825 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Sealed Air by 121.3% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 459,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,292,000 after buying an additional 251,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sealed Air by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 794,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,477,000 after buying an additional 239,076 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials and equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, and total cost optimization for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Read More: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.