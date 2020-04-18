Selective Wealth Management Inc. Lowers Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 20.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 0.9% of Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 5,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 24.4% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Well Done LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 93,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,057,000 after acquiring an additional 34,661 shares in the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 51,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,348 shares during the period. Finally, Truefg LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Truefg LLC now owns 9,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVV traded up $7.53 on Friday, hitting $287.58. The stock had a trading volume of 7,982,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,551,616. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $220.28 and a 52-week high of $340.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $270.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $305.76.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a $1.5314 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $6.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

