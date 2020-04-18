ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Given Buy Rating at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus reiterated their buy rating on shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) in a research report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $380.00 price objective on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on NOW. Royal Bank of Canada restated a positive rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $345.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of ServiceNow from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of ServiceNow from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $325.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $344.36.

Shares of NOW stock traded up $7.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $299.59. 2,102,645 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,729,397. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $288.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $286.94. The stock has a market cap of $55.41 billion, a PE ratio of 94.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.29. ServiceNow has a 12 month low of $213.99 and a 12 month high of $362.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $951.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.14 million. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ServiceNow will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Miller sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.98, for a total value of $2,337,860.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,262.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.56, for a total transaction of $7,112,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,213 shares in the company, valued at $331,828.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 120,541 shares of company stock valued at $38,458,174 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 982 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 988 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,922 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. 97.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

