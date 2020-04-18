Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shinhan Financial Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Shinhan Financial Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.00.

Shares of Shinhan Financial Group stock traded up $0.93 on Friday, hitting $23.57. 146,327 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 195,022. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.07. Shinhan Financial Group has a 52 week low of $17.09 and a 52 week high of $40.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.68.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in Shinhan Financial Group in the first quarter worth $35,000. Hexavest Inc. increased its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 53.6% during the first quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 2,767 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 20,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 89.6% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 20,150 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 9,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,531 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 7,106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

Shinhan Financial Group Company Profile

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Banking, Credit Cards, Securities, Life Insurance, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

