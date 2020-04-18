Short Interest in Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) Increases By 16.8%

Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,740,000 shares, a growth of 16.8% from the March 15th total of 16,901,300 shares. Currently, 7.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,940,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

In other Coty news, insider Giovanni Pieraccioni bought 15,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.41 per share, for a total transaction of $173,466.23. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Coty alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Coty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $170,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coty by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 246,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after purchasing an additional 7,335 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Coty in the 3rd quarter valued at $147,000. Andra AP fonden boosted its holdings in shares of Coty by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 252,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after purchasing an additional 17,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coty in the 4th quarter valued at $372,000. 36.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Cfra raised their price objective on shares of Coty from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Coty from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Coty in a report on Sunday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Coty in a report on Friday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.93.

Shares of COTY traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.75. 4,892,572 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,846,604. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.06. Coty has a 52-week low of $3.02 and a 52-week high of $14.14. The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.14.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Coty had a negative net margin of 33.12% and a positive return on equity of 9.14%. Coty’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Coty will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.70%. Coty’s payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

Coty Company Profile

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Luxury, Consumer Beauty, and Professional Beauty. The Luxury segment offers prestige fragrances, and skincare and cosmetics products through various retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, philosophy, Stella McCartney, and Tiffany & Co brands.

Featured Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.