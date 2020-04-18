Short Interest in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Declines By 18.0%

Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,540,000 shares, a decrease of 18.0% from the March 15th total of 5,538,700 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,350,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in Stryker by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,430 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP grew its position in shares of Stryker by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 3,742 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Aft Forsyth & Company Inc. raised its stake in Stryker by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Aft Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 2,620 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Stryker by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,722 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Stryker by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 73.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $248.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Barclays downgraded shares of Stryker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Stryker from $247.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lowered Stryker from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.27.

SYK stock traded up $14.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $189.51. The stock had a trading volume of 2,529,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,816,936. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $167.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.74. The company has a market capitalization of $65.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.58, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.84. Stryker has a 1-year low of $124.54 and a 1-year high of $226.30.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.03. Stryker had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 13.99%. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Stryker will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.85%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

