Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Receives $109.13 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $108.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Silicon Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. TheStreet lowered Silicon Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays reduced their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th.

Shares of SLAB stock traded up $2.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $91.50. The stock had a trading volume of 204,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,804. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 217.86, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.24. Silicon Laboratories has a 1-year low of $65.09 and a 1-year high of $122.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.46 and its 200-day moving average is $103.30. The company has a current ratio of 6.85, a quick ratio of 6.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.05). Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 2.30%. The business had revenue of $219.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Silicon Laboratories will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Robert Matthew Johnson sold 1,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.99, for a total transaction of $184,780.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,483 shares in the company, valued at $2,830,073.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 941,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $109,250,000 after buying an additional 141,363 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Silicon Laboratories by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 879,976 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $102,060,000 after buying an additional 95,417 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Silicon Laboratories by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 688,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,704,000 after buying an additional 47,627 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Silicon Laboratories by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 602,003 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $69,821,000 after buying an additional 23,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robecosam AG grew its position in Silicon Laboratories by 139.9% during the 1st quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 535,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,486,000 after purchasing an additional 312,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

About Silicon Laboratories

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal, 32-bit wireless, and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers; wireless connectivity devices, such as multiprotocol wireless Gecko system-on-chip devices; real-time operating systems; sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.

