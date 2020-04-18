Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $71.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Simpson Manufacturing Company Inc., headquartered in Pleasanton, California, through its subsidiary, Simpson Strong-Tie Company Inc., designs, engineers and is a leading manufacturer of wood construction products and software solutions, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and concrete construction products, including adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, powder actuated tools and reinforcing fiber materials. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Simpson Manufacturing from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. DA Davidson reiterated a neutral rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Simpson Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $74.50.

NYSE SSD traded up $1.49 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.40. The stock had a trading volume of 284,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,151. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 21.28 and a beta of 1.36. Simpson Manufacturing has a twelve month low of $47.02 and a twelve month high of $88.25.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $262.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.61 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 11.79%. Simpson Manufacturing’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Simpson Manufacturing will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.87%.

In other news, insider Roger Dankel sold 2,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.95, for a total value of $225,117.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jennifer Chatman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.61, for a total value of $86,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,121,166.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,898 shares of company stock worth $410,881. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SSD. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,605,261 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $209,020,000 after purchasing an additional 560,605 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,353,935 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $83,917,000 after purchasing an additional 38,254 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,264,180 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,696,000 after purchasing an additional 25,786 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 637,199 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,122,000 after acquiring an additional 75,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 607,398 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,732,000 after acquiring an additional 217,128 shares in the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Simpson Manufacturing

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, and fiber reinforced materials for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as for concrete repair, protection, and strengthening applications, which include grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products.

