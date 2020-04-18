Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Buy”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SLP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Simulations Plus from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Simulations Plus in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Simulations Plus from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th.

SLP traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,498. Simulations Plus has a fifty-two week low of $21.47 and a fifty-two week high of $41.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $684.25 million, a PE ratio of 76.66 and a beta of -0.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.77.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 9th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). Simulations Plus had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 23.83%. The firm had revenue of $10.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.68 million. Equities analysts expect that Simulations Plus will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

In other news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total value of $798,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,922,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,716,596.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,439,840. 31.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Simulations Plus during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Simulations Plus during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Simulations Plus during the fourth quarter valued at about $91,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Simulations Plus by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Simulations Plus during the fourth quarter valued at about $251,000. 50.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and machine-learning-based prediction of properties of molecules from their structure worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments that measure the rate of dissolution of the drug and additives in a dosage form; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

