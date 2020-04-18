Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) PT Lowered to $1.35

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $2.50 to $1.35 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 88.76% from the company’s current price. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Smart Sand’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.14) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.59) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Smart Sand from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Evercore ISI lowered Smart Sand from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Smart Sand from $4.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Smart Sand from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Smart Sand from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Smart Sand presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:SND traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 271,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,402. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.26. Smart Sand has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $4.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $29.16 million, a PE ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.22.

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. Smart Sand had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 13.57%. The company had revenue of $47.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.05 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Smart Sand will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Smart Sand in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Smart Sand by 293.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 18,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 14,100 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Smart Sand by 61.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 10,168 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smart Sand during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Smart Sand by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 40,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 9,248 shares in the last quarter. 32.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Smart Sand, Inc engages in the excavation, processing, and sale of industrial sands for use in hydraulic fracturing operations in the oil and gas industry in the United States. The company sells its products primarily to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield service companies.

