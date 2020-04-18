Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXAY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SDXAY. HSBC assumed coverage on Sodexo in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup raised Sodexo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Sodexo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sodexo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Sodexo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

OTCMKTS:SDXAY traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.22. 36,296 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,032. Sodexo has a 52 week low of $10.15 and a 52 week high of $23.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Sodexo SA develops, manages, and delivers on-site, benefits and rewards, and personal and home services worldwide. It offers various on-site services, including construction, reception, medical equipment sterilization, cleaning, food, event management, and prisoner rehabilitation services to corporate, government, healthcare, senior, university, school, energy and resources, and sports and leisure customers.

