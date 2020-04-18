Sodexo’s (SDXAY) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

SDXAY has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Sodexo from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Sodexo from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sodexo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. HSBC started coverage on shares of Sodexo in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sodexo from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Get Sodexo alerts:

SDXAY traded up $0.59 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.22. 36,296 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,032. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Sodexo has a 1 year low of $10.15 and a 1 year high of $23.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.56.

Sodexo SA develops, manages, and delivers on-site, benefits and rewards, and personal and home services worldwide. It offers various on-site services, including construction, reception, medical equipment sterilization, cleaning, food, event management, and prisoner rehabilitation services to corporate, government, healthcare, senior, university, school, energy and resources, and sports and leisure customers.

See Also: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Sodexo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sodexo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.