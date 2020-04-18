SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:SONVY) Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:SONVY) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on SONVY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.25. The stock had a trading volume of 27,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,340. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.91. SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR has a 12-month low of $29.61 and a 12-month high of $52.43.

Sonova Holding AG designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes hearing systems for adults and children with hearing impairment. It offers hearing instruments, cochlear implants, wireless communication products, and rechargeable hearing aids, as well as professional audiological care services. The company provides hearing instruments under the Phonak, Unitron, and Hansaton brand names; cochlear implants under the Advanced Bionics brand; and professional hearing care services under the AudioNova, Audium, AuditionSanté, Boots Hearingcare, Connect Hearing, Fiebing, Geers, Hansaton, Lapperre, Lindacher, Schoonenberg, Triton, and Vitakustik brands.

