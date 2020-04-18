Southern Co (NYSE:SO) Shares Sold by S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 19.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,565 shares during the period. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Southern by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 10,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of Southern by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prio Wealth Limited Partnership boosted its position in Southern by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 7,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SO traded up $2.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.47. The company had a trading volume of 4,615,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,934,866. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.66 and a 200 day moving average of $62.19. Southern Co has a 1-year low of $41.96 and a 1-year high of $71.10.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.27. Southern had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Southern Co will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.59, for a total transaction of $103,180.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,396 shares in the company, valued at $4,353,989.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher C. Womack sold 9,843 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.99, for a total transaction of $669,225.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,233,746.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Argus upgraded Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Citigroup raised their target price on Southern from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.25.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

