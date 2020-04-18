Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) Price Target Cut to $27.00

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $38.00 to $27.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential downside of 10.77% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Southern Copper from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Bradesco Corretora cut Southern Copper from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Itau Unibanco cut Southern Copper to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Itau BBA Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Southern Copper in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.75.

Southern Copper stock traded up $1.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $30.26. 709,292 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 893,033. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.02. Southern Copper has a 1 year low of $23.43 and a 1 year high of $44.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.46.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCCO. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 48,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 16,750 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new position in Southern Copper in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in shares of Southern Copper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Southern Copper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,724,000. 6.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

