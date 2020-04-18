Sparton Resources (CVE:SRI) Shares Down 16.7%

Sparton Resources Inc. (CVE:SRI)’s stock price dropped 16.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, approximately 250,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 83% from the average daily volume of 136,788 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.02 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.14, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00.

About Sparton Resources (CVE:SRI)

Sparton Resources Inc, an exploration and development stage company, focuses on the exploration and evaluation of properties in Canada and China. The company's primary projects are the Chebucto natural gas field located in the Sable Island area of offshore Nova Scotia; and the VanSpar vanadium and battery commissioning projects in China.

