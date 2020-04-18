Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 1,430 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,759 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the period. BlackRock accounts for about 1.5% of Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $5,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BLK. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth $1,218,129,000. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 75.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,798,139 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $903,924,000 after purchasing an additional 774,309 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 721,738 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $362,818,000 after purchasing an additional 138,084 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,287,278 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $647,115,000 after acquiring an additional 130,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 585.8% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 104,224 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,430,000 after acquiring an additional 89,027 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

BLK stock traded up $17.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $476.87. The company had a trading volume of 977,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,000,969. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $432.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $481.36. The company has a market capitalization of $71.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.31. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $323.98 and a 52 week high of $576.81.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The asset manager reported $6.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by $0.24. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 28.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 25.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $3.63 per share. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.30. This represents a $14.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 4th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 50.98%.

In other news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,336 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.05, for a total transaction of $713,490.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Robert Kapito sold 88,799 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.98, for a total value of $42,355,347.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 196,904 shares of company stock valued at $101,829,121 over the last quarter. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on BlackRock from $534.00 to $552.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America decreased their price target on BlackRock from $485.00 to $383.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on BlackRock from $482.00 to $526.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group decreased their price target on BlackRock from $587.00 to $487.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $507.00.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Article: What are the components of an earnings report?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.