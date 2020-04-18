Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 8,543 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 21.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 48,549 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,543 shares during the quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $4,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Target by 9.5% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,503 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its stake in Target by 20.4% during the first quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 6,558 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Target by 0.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 109,705 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,199,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the first quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Crossvault Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Target by 1.9% during the first quarter. Crossvault Capital Management LLC now owns 6,805 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TGT traded up $4.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $113.42. The company had a trading volume of 7,569,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,255,661. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $70.03 and a 1 year high of $130.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $101.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $54.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.65.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. Target had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 4.20%. The business had revenue of $23.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.31%.

In other Target news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 631 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $64,362.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $982,668. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TGT shares. Odeon Capital Group began coverage on Target in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Target from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Target from $127.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.14.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

