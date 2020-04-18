Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC Buys 19,088 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 27.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,088 shares during the quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $4,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 145,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,064,000 after purchasing an additional 61,079 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth $191,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 207,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth $1,569,000. 73.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Emerson Electric news, Director Arthur F. Golden acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $51.47 per share, with a total value of $257,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,215,290.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EMR traded up $3.17 on Friday, hitting $50.54. 5,357,378 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,830,558. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.78. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $37.75 and a 1 year high of $78.38.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 25.55%. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EMR. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Emerson Electric from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $57.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $93.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.57.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

