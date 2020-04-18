Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC Buys 3,098 Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 13.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,425 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,098 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $4,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MCD. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Mcdonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $1,579,988,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Mcdonald’s by 100.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 66,598 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $13,063,000 after acquiring an additional 7,728,181 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Mcdonald’s by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,401,217 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,264,937,000 after acquiring an additional 625,583 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP bought a new stake in Mcdonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $76,080,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,355,408 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,240,504,000 after buying an additional 288,582 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCD traded up $6.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $186.10. The stock had a trading volume of 6,026,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,464,821. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 12-month low of $124.23 and a 12-month high of $221.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $175.62 and its 200 day moving average is $196.54. The company has a market capitalization of $133.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.62.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 79.57% and a net margin of 28.59%. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 14,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total transaction of $2,997,496.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,067 shares in the company, valued at $4,074,808.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel Henry sold 3,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.54, for a total value of $654,163.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,616 shares of company stock worth $4,198,430. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim increased their target price on Mcdonald’s from $237.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Mcdonald’s from $250.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Mcdonald’s from $235.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Mcdonald’s from $220.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.21.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

