Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC Buys 5,685 Shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 94,450 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,685 shares during the quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $4,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 6,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 4,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc. lifted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 19,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 11.9% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. 68.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KO traded up $0.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,523,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,296,630. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.43. The company has a market cap of $202.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The Coca-Cola Co has a 1 year low of $36.27 and a 1 year high of $60.13.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The business had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.88 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 44.39%. The business’s revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. This is an increase from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.73%.

In related news, COO Brian John Smith sold 32,808 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $1,902,864.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 147,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,532,380. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 12,546 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $752,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 177,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,655,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,027 shares of company stock valued at $7,760,065 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KO. DZ Bank raised The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Sunday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price (down from $64.00) on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.85.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

