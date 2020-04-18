Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC Buys 9,928 Shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 19.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 60,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,928 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing comprises about 2.4% of Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $8,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,301,510,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,346,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,315,953,000 after purchasing an additional 194,250 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,928,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,692,788,000 after purchasing an additional 228,698 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,541,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,283,915,000 after purchasing an additional 153,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,539,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,285,439,000 after purchasing an additional 600,396 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 2,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $444,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,784,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.23, for a total value of $35,057.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $758,924.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,968 shares of company stock valued at $1,053,475. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ADP. UBS Group raised Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $145.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Evercore ISI raised Automatic Data Processing from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $212.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $189.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.60.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock traded up $4.16 on Friday, hitting $141.08. The company had a trading volume of 3,172,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,070,347. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.90. Automatic Data Processing has a 1 year low of $103.11 and a 1 year high of $182.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $139.32 and a 200-day moving average of $161.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.96% and a net margin of 16.97%. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.79%.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

