Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 3,553 Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC)

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,553 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $551,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TDOC. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,732,223 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $479,901,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974,923 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,478,511 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $123,781,000 after buying an additional 30,086 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,261,900 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $105,646,000 after buying an additional 114,875 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 931,217 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $77,961,000 after buying an additional 34,999 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 624,119 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $52,251,000 after buying an additional 64,482 shares during the period.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $83.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.26.

NYSE TDOC traded down $0.98 on Friday, hitting $173.27. 3,229,677 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,990,661. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $143.95 and a 200-day moving average of $100.26. The company has a quick ratio of 6.52, a current ratio of 6.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Teladoc Health Inc has a 52 week low of $48.57 and a 52 week high of $176.40.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The health services provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $156.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.79 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 17.87% and a negative return on equity of 10.65%. Equities analysts expect that Teladoc Health Inc will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Teladoc Health news, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 14,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.41, for a total transaction of $2,378,286.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,113,882.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 22,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.83, for a total transaction of $3,801,376.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,827,415.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,655 shares of company stock valued at $12,599,579 over the last 90 days. 3.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Teladoc Health Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.