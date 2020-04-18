Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC Has $382,000 Holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 41.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,441 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Cabana LLC increased its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Cabana LLC now owns 13,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 3,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 17,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine raised iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ SHV remained flat at $$110.91 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 3,502,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,992,574. The company’s fifty day moving average is $110.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.63. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $110.03 and a fifty-two week high of $112.99.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

