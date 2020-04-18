Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC Has $4.89 Million Stock Position in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the period. S&P Global comprises about 1.4% of Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $4,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPGI. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 303.3% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 101.6% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 125 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 1,437.5% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 123 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 84.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPGI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on S&P Global from $322.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on S&P Global from $295.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on S&P Global from $337.00 to $319.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Raymond James downgraded S&P Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on S&P Global from $299.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.75.

SPGI traded up $8.04 on Friday, reaching $282.59. The stock had a trading volume of 2,530,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,337,264. S&P Global Inc has a fifty-two week low of $186.05 and a fifty-two week high of $312.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $250.74 and a 200-day moving average of $267.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52. The company has a market capitalization of $66.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.97.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.12. S&P Global had a return on equity of 496.20% and a net margin of 31.69%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

