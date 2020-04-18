Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC Has $411,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 13.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 685 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 233.0% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, TI Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000.

Shares of BIV traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $91.21. The stock had a trading volume of 835,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,657,908. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $83.21 and a 12 month high of $92.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $89.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.27.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

