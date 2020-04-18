Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC Increases Position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,939 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares during the period. Amgen accounts for approximately 1.5% of Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $5,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 125.0% during the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. CLS Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 175.4% in the fourth quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 273.9% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 172 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

AMGN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $277.00 to $267.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $254.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Amgen from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amgen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.80.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.72, for a total value of $99,331.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,165,795.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP David Piacquad sold 9,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.93, for a total value of $2,130,071.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMGN stock traded up $4.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $234.97. The company had a trading volume of 2,830,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,373,833. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $205.36 and a 200 day moving average of $219.34. Amgen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.30 and a fifty-two week high of $244.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.17. Amgen had a net margin of 33.57% and a return on equity of 85.52%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.42 earnings per share. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 43.18%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

Featured Article: What is meant by a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.