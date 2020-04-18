Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC Increases Position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Posted by on Apr 18th, 2020

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,939 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares during the period. Amgen accounts for approximately 1.5% of Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $5,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 125.0% during the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. CLS Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 175.4% in the fourth quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 273.9% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 172 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $277.00 to $267.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $254.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Amgen from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amgen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.80.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.72, for a total value of $99,331.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,165,795.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Piacquad sold 9,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.93, for a total value of $2,130,071.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMGN stock traded up $4.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $234.97. The company had a trading volume of 2,830,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,373,833. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $205.36 and a 200 day moving average of $219.34. Amgen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.30 and a fifty-two week high of $244.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.17. Amgen had a net margin of 33.57% and a return on equity of 85.52%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.42 earnings per share. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 43.18%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

Featured Article: What is meant by a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit