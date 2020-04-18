Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,162 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,986 shares during the quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MMM. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of 3M by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,335,961 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $412,110,000 after acquiring an additional 469,237 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $588,000. Cpwm LLC boosted its position in 3M by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 4,110 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in 3M by 2,449.3% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 120,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $21,206,000 after purchasing an additional 115,485 shares during the period. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in 3M during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

In other 3M news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 8,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $1,442,772.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,800,624. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 1,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.19, for a total value of $311,159.73. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,873.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,123 shares of company stock worth $2,748,744 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMM stock traded up $1.56 on Friday, reaching $146.46. 5,191,339 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,828,290. 3M Co has a 12-month low of $114.04 and a 12-month high of $219.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $83.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $141.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.55.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($0.15). 3M had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 51.39%. The firm had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that 3M Co will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised 3M from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $143.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on 3M from $170.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on 3M from $175.00 to $156.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Wolfe Research raised 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Langenberg & Company raised 3M to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.93.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

