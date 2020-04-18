Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $156,000 Investment in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Corcept Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Corcept Therapeutics alerts:

CORT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. TheStreet lowered Corcept Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

Shares of NASDAQ CORT traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.64. 786,377 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 981,351. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.91 and a quick ratio of 7.77. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $9.55 and a twelve month high of $17.48. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.04.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The biotechnology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 29.22% and a net margin of 30.73%. The company had revenue of $87.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Corcept Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corcept Therapeutics Profile

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

See Also: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CORT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT).

Receive News & Ratings for Corcept Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corcept Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.