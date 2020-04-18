Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 4,391 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,870 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,391 shares during the period. salesforce.com comprises about 2.4% of Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $8,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 93.8% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 155 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 115.6% during the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 166 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in salesforce.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in salesforce.com by 270.5% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 226 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded up $5.56 on Friday, reaching $162.62. 7,312,141 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,023,613. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.83. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $115.29 and a 52 week high of $195.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 813.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 0.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on salesforce.com from $205.00 to $193.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $186.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on salesforce.com from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.15.

In other salesforce.com news, Director Susan Wojcicki bought 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $189.36 per share, with a total value of $208,296.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 101,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,290,103.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total value of $72,867.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,559 shares in the company, valued at $4,413,841.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 390,841 shares of company stock worth $65,113,742 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.