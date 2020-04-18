Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 14.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,111 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,154 shares during the period. Medtronic comprises 1.4% of Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $4,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at $1,648,853,000. Investec Asset Management LTD acquired a new position in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth about $494,986,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Medtronic by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,968,638 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,017,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690,287 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth about $167,466,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,687,292 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,229,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225,925 shares during the last quarter. 82.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MDT traded up $7.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $103.33. 9,461,765 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,696,518. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $91.98 and a 200 day moving average of $107.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Medtronic PLC has a 1-year low of $72.13 and a 1-year high of $122.15.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. Medtronic had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Medtronic PLC will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.38%.

In related news, CEO Omar Ishrak purchased 8,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $110.87 per share, for a total transaction of $972,440.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $124.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $123.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.88.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

