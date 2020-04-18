Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC Sells 209,719 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 67.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 209,719 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covenant Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. First Personal Financial Services boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 264.4% during the 4th quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Independence Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded up $2.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.32. 8,196,794 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,978,015. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.17. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $47.52 and a 1 year high of $85.92.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.2519 per share. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

