Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC Sells 60,935 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 63.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,935 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 277.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 7,468 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $67,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 10,052.9% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 60,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,943,000 after purchasing an additional 60,217 shares during the period. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 9,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 49.1% during the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOE traded up $3.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $89.14. 612,439 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 690,126. The business’s fifty day moving average is $88.29 and its 200 day moving average is $109.80. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.66 and a fifty-two week high of $122.20.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

