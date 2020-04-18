Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 70.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,508 shares during the quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,717,000. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $277,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter worth $2,907,000. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 108,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter.

VTI traded up $3.94 during trading on Friday, hitting $143.14. 6,404,241 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,184,617. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $109.49 and a 1 year high of $172.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.36.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

