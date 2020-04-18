SPINDLE (SPD) Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

SPINDLE (CURRENCY:SPD) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. SPINDLE has a market cap of $135,988.59 and $687.00 worth of SPINDLE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SPINDLE coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $5.60, $10.39, $20.33 and $18.94. During the last week, SPINDLE has traded 40.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.53 or 0.01098387 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00057977 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00034014 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.58 or 0.00173753 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.44 or 0.00185678 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007485 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00047779 BTC.

About SPINDLE

SPINDLE (CRYPTO:SPD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 10th, 2018. SPINDLE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,521,564,890 coins. SPINDLE’s official Twitter account is @spindlezone and its Facebook page is accessible here . SPINDLE’s official website is spindle.zone

SPINDLE Coin Trading

SPINDLE can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $33.94, $13.77, $10.39, $32.15, $24.43, $50.98, $24.68, $5.60, $7.50, $20.33, $51.55 and $18.94. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPINDLE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SPINDLE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SPINDLE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

